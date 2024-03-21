Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.08?

In last trading session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) saw 4.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at $0.19 or 21.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.52M. That closing price of BW’s stock is at a discount of -514.81% from its 52-week high price of $6.64 and is indicating a premium of 30.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.35%, in the last five days BW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.20% in past 5-day. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) showed a performance of -4.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.99 million shares which calculate 3.8 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 138.71% while that of industry is 21.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.20% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $234.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.93% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.99%.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.81% institutions for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BW for having 27.29 million shares of worth $161.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 30.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 10.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.54 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.56 million shares of worth $14.05 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.39 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12.54 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.