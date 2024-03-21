B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Has Already Recovered 28.87%, But Another -198.67% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.33 trading at $2.11 or 11.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $621.69M. That closing price of RILY’s stock is at a discount of -198.67% from its 52-week high price of $60.72 and is indicating a premium of 28.87% from its 52-week low price of $14.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.58%, in the last five days RILY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $20.33 price level, adding 0.78% to its value on the day. B. Riley Financial Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.34% in past 5-day. B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) showed a performance of 27.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.37 million shares which calculate 8.7 days to cover the short interests.