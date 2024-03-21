Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.98?

In recent trading session, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.98 trading at -$0.04 or -2.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $133.81M. That most recent trading price of LIFE’s stock is at a discount of -36.36% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 45.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 524.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.23%, in the last five days LIFE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $1.98 price level, adding 7.91% to its value on the day. Atyr Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 40.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.91% in past 5-day. Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) showed a performance of 0.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atyr Pharma Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.19% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.20% in the current quarter and calculating -9.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 511.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.36% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.00%.

LIFE Dividends

Atyr Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.92% institutions for Atyr Pharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at LIFE for having 10.17 million shares of worth $20.08 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 15.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 8.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.35 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.26 million shares of worth $10.4 million or 7.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.79 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.45 million in the company or a holder of 7.06% of company’s stock.