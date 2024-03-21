ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) Has Recovered 42.86 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -40.59% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw 1.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.03 or 1.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $282.22M. That closing price of ATAI’s stock is at a discount of -40.59% from its 52-week high price of $2.39 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.80%, in the last five days ATAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s shares saw a change of 20.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.61% in past 5-day. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) showed a performance of -15.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.53 million shares which calculate 3.25 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.39% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 19.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 93.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190k for the same. Company posted $38k and $40k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

ATAI Dividends

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.02% institutions for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATAI for having 2.46 million shares of worth $4.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 2.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.64 million.

On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.81 million shares of worth $1.23 million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.01 million in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.