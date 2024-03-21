AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.89?

In recent trading session, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.89 trading at -$0.06 or -2.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $354.89M. That most recent trading price of ASTS’s stock is at a discount of -145.67% from its 52-week high price of $7.10 and is indicating a premium of 10.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.03%, in the last five days ASTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $2.89 price level, adding 10.25% to its value on the day. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s shares saw a change of -52.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.93% in past 5-day. AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) showed a performance of -8.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.66 million shares which calculate 4.78 days to cover the short interests.
AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that AST SpaceMobile Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -62.07% while that of industry is 3.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -64.30% in the current quarter and calculating 21.70% increase in the next quarter.
And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
ASTS Dividends
AST SpaceMobile Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 15.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.24% institutions for AST SpaceMobile Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASTS for having 5.66 million shares of worth $16.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 6.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 4.45 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.81 million.
On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.98 million shares of worth $8.59 million or 3.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.