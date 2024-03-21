AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.89?

In recent trading session, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.89 trading at -$0.06 or -2.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $354.89M. That most recent trading price of ASTS’s stock is at a discount of -145.67% from its 52-week high price of $7.10 and is indicating a premium of 10.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.03%, in the last five days ASTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $2.89 price level, adding 10.25% to its value on the day. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s shares saw a change of -52.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.93% in past 5-day. AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) showed a performance of -8.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.66 million shares which calculate 4.78 days to cover the short interests.