Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) At $0.39: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at $0.0 or 0.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.49M. That most recent trading price of ASTI’s stock is at a discount of -25284.62% from its 52-week high price of $99.00 and is indicating a premium of 20.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 651.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days ASTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 9.3% to its value on the day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -54.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.74% in past 5-day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) showed a performance of -38.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.