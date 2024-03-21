Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) At $0.39: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at $0.0 or 0.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.49M. That most recent trading price of ASTI’s stock is at a discount of -25284.62% from its 52-week high price of $99.00 and is indicating a premium of 20.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 651.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days ASTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 9.3% to its value on the day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -54.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.74% in past 5-day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) showed a performance of -38.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.
ASTI Dividends
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 11.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.54% institutions for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTI for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 21492.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8532.0.