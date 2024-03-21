Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) At $134.58: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) saw 3.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $134.58 trading at $3.25 or 2.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $138.36B. That most recent trading price of ARM’s stock is at a discount of -21.86% from its 52-week high price of $164.00 and is indicating a premium of 65.45% from its 52-week low price of $46.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 2.47%, in the last five days ARM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $134.58 price level, adding 1.77% to its value on the day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s shares saw a change of 79.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.76% in past 5-day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) showed a performance of 9.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.01 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.
Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) estimates and forecasts
18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $875.59 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $850.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
ARM Dividends
Arm Holdings plc. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 90.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.19% institutions for Arm Holdings plc. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at ARM for having 15.37 million shares of worth $2.08 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, which was holding about 7.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $993.96 million.
On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.95 million shares of worth $939.9 million or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $231.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.