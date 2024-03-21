Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) At $134.58: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) saw 3.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $134.58 trading at $3.25 or 2.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $138.36B. That most recent trading price of ARM’s stock is at a discount of -21.86% from its 52-week high price of $164.00 and is indicating a premium of 65.45% from its 52-week low price of $46.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.47%, in the last five days ARM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $134.58 price level, adding 1.77% to its value on the day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s shares saw a change of 79.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.76% in past 5-day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) showed a performance of 9.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.01 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.