Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) At $2.75: What To Do?

In last trading session, Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw 2.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.75 trading at $0.14 or 5.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.25B. That closing price of ATUS’s stock is at a discount of -38.91% from its 52-week high price of $3.82 and is indicating a premium of 36.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.36%, in the last five days ATUS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $2.75 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. Altice USA Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.43% in past 5-day. Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) showed a performance of 36.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.7 million shares which calculate 3.8 days to cover the short interests.