Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $10.31?

In last trading session, Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) saw 4.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.31 trading at -$2.46 or -19.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $235.17M. That closing price of AISP’s stock is at a discount of -38.89% from its 52-week high price of $14.32 and is indicating a premium of 87.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.26%, in the last five days AISP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $10.31 price level, adding 28.0% to its value on the day. Airship AI Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 506.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.38% in past 5-day. Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) showed a performance of 544.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 91590.0 shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.