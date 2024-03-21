After A 80.78% Jump This Year Is New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) saw 2.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.66 trading at -$0.04 or -2.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.14B. That most recent trading price of NGD’s stock is at a discount of -6.02% from its 52-week high price of $1.76 and is indicating a premium of 48.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.06%, in the last five days NGD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $1.66 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. New Gold Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.89% in past 5-day. New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) showed a performance of 43.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.71 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.