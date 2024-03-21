After A 80.78% Jump This Year Is New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) saw 2.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.66 trading at -$0.04 or -2.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.14B. That most recent trading price of NGD’s stock is at a discount of -6.02% from its 52-week high price of $1.76 and is indicating a premium of 48.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.06%, in the last five days NGD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $1.66 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. New Gold Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.89% in past 5-day. New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) showed a performance of 43.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.71 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
New Gold Inc (NGD) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that New Gold Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 61.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.29% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.40% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $189.61 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $199.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $201.6 million and $182.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.90% while estimating it to be 9.30% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.46% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.
NGD Dividends
New Gold Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 24 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.