ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO)’s 3.53% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 2.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.42B, closed the recent trade at $22.42 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 3.53% during that session. The ZTO stock price is -34.03% off its 52-week high price of $30.05 and 29.08% above the 52-week low of $15.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.82 million shares.

Sporting 3.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZTO stock price touched $22.42 or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares have moved 5.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) have changed 18.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.58%, compared to -2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 9.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.31 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.52 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.25 billion and $1.36 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.80% for the current quarter and 11.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 17.58% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.50%.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.51% with a share float percentage of 45.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR having a total of 411 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 37.25 million shares worth more than $834.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 6.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $450.68 million and represent 3.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.06% shares in the company for having 36.8 million shares of worth $824.64 million while later fund manager owns 5.49 million shares of worth $123.12 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.