Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Investors To Make Money Again

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 3.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $9.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -3.04% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -171.57% off its 52-week high price of $25.12 and 30.92% above the 52-week low of $6.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.42 million shares.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting -3.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ZIM stock price touched $9.25 or saw a rise of 15.91%. Year-to-date, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares have moved -6.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) have changed -26.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.16.