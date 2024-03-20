Yext Inc (YEXT) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $734.24M, closed the last trade at $5.88 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 10.11% during that session. The YEXT stock price is -144.05% off its 52-week high price of $14.35 and 10.03% above the 52-week low of $5.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 772.56K shares.

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Sporting 10.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the YEXT stock price touched $5.88 or saw a rise of 1.34%. Year-to-date, Yext Inc shares have moved -0.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) have changed -6.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.