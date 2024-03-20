Will ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.91M, closed the recent trade at $1.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The IPA stock price is -193.06% off its 52-week high price of $4.22 and 34.72% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 587.44K shares.

Sporting -0.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IPA stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 15.99%. Year-to-date, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd shares have moved -15.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) have changed -22.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 31740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.56%, compared to 19.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.82 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.11 million and $3.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.30% for the current quarter and 28.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.27% over the past 5 years.

IPA Dividends

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.74% with a share float percentage of 7.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ingalls & Snyder with over 1.28 million shares worth more than $1.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Ingalls & Snyder held 4.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 75031.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 17484.0 shares of worth $24304.0 while later fund manager owns 3172.0 shares of worth $4409.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.