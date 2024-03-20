Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Future Potential?

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.67B, closed the recent trade at $75.79 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 0.58% during that session. The OLLI stock price is -11.33% off its 52-week high price of $84.38 and 31.8% above the 52-week low of $51.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 816.49K shares.

Sporting 0.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OLLI stock price touched $75.79 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc shares have moved -0.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have changed -5.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.72.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.69%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.90% and 26.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.10%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $649.38 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $509.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 9.94% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.10%.

OLLI Dividends

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.56% with a share float percentage of 103.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc having a total of 485 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.24 million shares worth more than $703.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $421.91 million and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 3.78% shares in the company for having 2.33 million shares of worth $177.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.95 million shares of worth $148.8 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.17% of company’s outstanding stock.