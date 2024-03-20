Why Should You Consider Adding Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) To Your Portfolio?

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 7.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.14B, closed the last trade at $164.10 per share which meant it lost -$2.82 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The QCOM stock price is -8.22% off its 52-week high price of $177.59 and 38.17% above the 52-week low of $101.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.92 million shares.

Sporting -1.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QCOM stock price touched $164.10 or saw a rise of 4.31%. Year-to-date, Qualcomm, Inc. shares have moved 13.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have changed 7.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qualcomm, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.52%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.40% and 15.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.31 billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 16.85% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.34%.

QCOM Dividends

Qualcomm, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.20 at a share yield of 1.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.49% with a share float percentage of 78.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qualcomm, Inc. having a total of 3,233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 110.23 million shares worth more than $13.12 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 85.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.13 billion and represent 7.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 34.73 million shares of worth $4.13 billion while later fund manager owns 26.52 million shares of worth $3.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.