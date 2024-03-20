Why Should You Consider Adding Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) To Your Portfolio?

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.96B, closed the recent trade at $13.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The PAAS stock price is -45.88% off its 52-week high price of $19.84 and 10.59% above the 52-week low of $12.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 million shares.

Sporting -0.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PAAS stock price touched $13.60 or saw a rise of 6.34%. Year-to-date, Pan American Silver Corp shares have moved -16.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) have changed 5.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.33.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pan American Silver Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 36.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -150.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $567.54 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $611.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $339.99 million and $639.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 66.90% for the current quarter and -4.40% for the next.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 2.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.07% with a share float percentage of 62.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pan American Silver Corp having a total of 578 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 45.83 million shares worth more than $622.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.88 million and represent 3.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.37% shares in the company for having 19.59 million shares of worth $266.09 million while later fund manager owns 19.56 million shares of worth $265.63 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.36% of company’s outstanding stock.