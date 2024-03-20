Why Should You Consider Adding Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) To Your Portfolio?

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.82M, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 8.85% during that session. The FOSL stock price is -292.47% off its 52-week high price of $3.65 and 16.13% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 700.73K shares.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Sporting 8.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FOSL stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 0.53%. Year-to-date, Fossil Group Inc shares have moved -36.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have changed -10.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.62.