Why Should You Add Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) To Your Portfolio?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.19B, closed the recent trade at $3.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.64% during that session. The SID stock price is -27.53% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 36.39% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) trade information

Sporting 0.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SID stock price touched $3.16 or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR shares have moved -19.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) have changed -12.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.