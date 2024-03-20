Why Should You Add Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) To Your Portfolio?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.19B, closed the recent trade at $3.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.64% during that session. The SID stock price is -27.53% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 36.39% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) trade information
Sporting 0.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SID stock price touched $3.16 or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR shares have moved -19.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) have changed -12.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 433.33%, compared to -11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.10%.
SID Dividends
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.01% with a share float percentage of 3.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 6.5 million shares worth more than $20.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Bank of America Corporation held 0.49% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.65 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 2.82 million shares of worth $8.95 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $8.11 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.