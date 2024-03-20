Why Should We Buy Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Stock?

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 5.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.93B, closed the last trade at $37.75 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 1.42% during that session. The WMB stock price is 0.79% off its 52-week high price of $37.45 and 26.36% above the 52-week low of $27.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.86 million shares.

Sporting 1.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WMB stock price touched $37.75 or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, Williams Cos Inc shares have moved 8.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) have changed 10.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Williams Cos Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.19%, compared to 9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -35.50% and 7.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.82 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.08 billion and $2.48 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.60% for the current quarter and 5.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -6.02% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.00%.

WMB Dividends

Williams Cos Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.82 at a share yield of 4.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.09% with a share float percentage of 88.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Williams Cos Inc having a total of 1,605 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 128.61 million shares worth more than $4.2 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 118.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.86 billion and represent 9.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 38.0 million shares of worth $1.24 billion while later fund manager owns 33.16 million shares of worth $1.15 billion as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.