Why Should We Buy Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Stock?

Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75B, closed the recent trade at $10.14 per share which meant it gained $1.15 on the day or 12.79% during that session. The BAK stock price is -24.95% off its 52-week high price of $12.67 and 38.26% above the 52-week low of $6.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.
Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) trade information
Sporting 12.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BAK stock price touched $10.14. Year-to-date, Braskem S.A. ADR shares have moved 14.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) have changed 27.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.
Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Braskem S.A. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.39%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 42.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.
BAK Dividends
Braskem S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.08% with a share float percentage of 3.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Braskem S.A. ADR having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.22 million shares worth more than $12.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.71% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.7 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $4.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $3.79 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.