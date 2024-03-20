Why Should We Buy Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Stock?

Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75B, closed the recent trade at $10.14 per share which meant it gained $1.15 on the day or 12.79% during that session. The BAK stock price is -24.95% off its 52-week high price of $12.67 and 38.26% above the 52-week low of $6.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) trade information

Sporting 12.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BAK stock price touched $10.14. Year-to-date, Braskem S.A. ADR shares have moved 14.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) have changed 27.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.