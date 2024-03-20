Why Should We Buy Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) Stock?

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $285.89M, closed the last trade at $7.48 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 5.50% during that session. The AURA stock price is -80.48% off its 52-week high price of $13.50 and 19.92% above the 52-week low of $5.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.76K shares.
Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) trade information
Sporting 5.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AURA stock price touched $7.48 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Aura Biosciences Inc shares have moved -15.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) have changed -15.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.06.
Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Aura Biosciences Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.16%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.50% and 4.30% for the next quarter.
AURA Dividends
Aura Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.80% with a share float percentage of 90.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aura Biosciences Inc having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix Capital Management with over 5.36 million shares worth more than $66.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Matrix Capital Management held 14.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd, with the holding of over 3.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.27 million and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.69% shares in the company for having 2.94 million shares of worth $36.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.61 million shares of worth $6.36 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.