Why Should We Buy Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) Stock?

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $285.89M, closed the last trade at $7.48 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 5.50% during that session. The AURA stock price is -80.48% off its 52-week high price of $13.50 and 19.92% above the 52-week low of $5.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.76K shares.

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) trade information

Sporting 5.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AURA stock price touched $7.48 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Aura Biosciences Inc shares have moved -15.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) have changed -15.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.06.