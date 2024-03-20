Why Should ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Be In Your Portfolio?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.55B, closed the recent trade at $26.08 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The IBN stock price is -2.22% off its 52-week high price of $26.66 and 22.55% above the 52-week low of $20.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.21 million shares.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IBN stock price touched $26.08 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares have moved 9.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) have changed 2.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.