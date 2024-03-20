Why Should Hecla Mining Co. (HL) Be In Your Portfolio?

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 6.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.56B, closed the last trade at $4.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -4.44% during that session. The HL stock price is -70.9% off its 52-week high price of $6.99 and 18.58% above the 52-week low of $3.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.32 million shares.

Sporting -4.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HL stock price touched $4.09 or saw a rise of 8.09%. Year-to-date, Hecla Mining Co. shares have moved -14.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) have changed 13.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hecla Mining Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to 25.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $182.35 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $205.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.47% over the past 5 years.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.58% with a share float percentage of 67.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hecla Mining Co. having a total of 402 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 57.08 million shares worth more than $293.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 54.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $282.8 million and represent 8.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 32.84 million shares of worth $128.41 million while later fund manager owns 18.13 million shares of worth $93.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.