Why Invest In Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) Stock?

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.86M, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -10.04% during that session. The ATHA stock price is -91.96% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 40.62% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.29K shares.

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

Sporting -10.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATHA stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 18.55%. Year-to-date, Athira Pharma Inc shares have moved -7.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) have changed -37.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.