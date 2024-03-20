Why Invest In Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) Stock?

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.86M, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -10.04% during that session. The ATHA stock price is -91.96% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 40.62% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.29K shares.
Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information
Sporting -10.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATHA stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 18.55%. Year-to-date, Athira Pharma Inc shares have moved -7.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) have changed -37.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.
Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Athira Pharma Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.44%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.20% and -1.30% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -81.69% over the past 5 years.
ATHA Dividends
Athira Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.85% with a share float percentage of 64.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athira Pharma Inc having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 4.8 million shares worth more than $14.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 12.61% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 3.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.3 million and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.92% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $4.4 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $3.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.