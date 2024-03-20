Why Do You Need To Add Samsara Inc (IOT) To Your Portfolio?

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 3.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.88B, closed the last trade at $36.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.41% during that session. The IOT stock price is -10.16% off its 52-week high price of $40.54 and 54.81% above the 52-week low of $16.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 million shares.
Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) trade information
Sporting -0.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IOT stock price touched $36.80 or saw a rise of 8.71%. Year-to-date, Samsara Inc shares have moved 10.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) have changed 6.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.38.
Samsara Inc (IOT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Samsara Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.43%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.50%.
12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $272.39 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $287.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.47% over the past 5 years.
IOT Dividends
Samsara Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.09% with a share float percentage of 88.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Samsara Inc having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 33.43 million shares worth more than $926.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC held 18.64% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 21.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $593.53 million and represent 11.95% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 4.39 million shares of worth $121.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.61 million shares of worth $100.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.