Why Do You Need To Add Samsara Inc (IOT) To Your Portfolio?

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 3.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.88B, closed the last trade at $36.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.41% during that session. The IOT stock price is -10.16% off its 52-week high price of $40.54 and 54.81% above the 52-week low of $16.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 million shares.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Sporting -0.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IOT stock price touched $36.80 or saw a rise of 8.71%. Year-to-date, Samsara Inc shares have moved 10.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) have changed 6.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.38.