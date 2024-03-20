Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Harrow Inc (HROW)?

Harrow Inc (NASDAQ:HROW) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $344.18M, closed the recent trade at $9.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -7.98% during that session. The HROW stock price is -188.27% off its 52-week high price of $28.25 and 22.45% above the 52-week low of $7.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 357.06K shares.

Harrow Inc (NASDAQ:HROW) trade information

Sporting -7.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HROW stock price touched $9.80 or saw a rise of 8.24%. Year-to-date, Harrow Inc shares have moved -12.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harrow Inc (NASDAQ:HROW) have changed -14.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.39.