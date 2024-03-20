Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Harrow Inc (HROW)?

Harrow Inc (NASDAQ:HROW) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $344.18M, closed the recent trade at $9.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -7.98% during that session. The HROW stock price is -188.27% off its 52-week high price of $28.25 and 22.45% above the 52-week low of $7.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 357.06K shares.
Harrow Inc (NASDAQ:HROW) trade information
Sporting -7.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HROW stock price touched $9.80 or saw a rise of 8.24%. Year-to-date, Harrow Inc shares have moved -12.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harrow Inc (NASDAQ:HROW) have changed -14.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.39.
Harrow Inc (HROW) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Harrow Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 160.61%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.50% and 107.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.00%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.64 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $25.15 million and $31.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 69.50% for the current quarter and 51.00% for the next.
HROW Dividends
Harrow Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Harrow Inc (NASDAQ:HROW)’s Major holders
Insiders own 14.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.57% with a share float percentage of 78.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harrow Inc having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Opaleye Management Inc. with over 3.82 million shares worth more than $37.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Opaleye Management Inc. held 10.88% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Private Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 2.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.44 million and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 0.99 million shares of worth $9.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $7.16 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.