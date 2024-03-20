Why Buy Stock In Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)?

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 2.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $438.10M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -11.50% during that session. The NUVB stock price is -27.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.54 and 52.5% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 698.06K shares.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Sporting -11.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NUVB stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Nuvation Bio Inc shares have moved 32.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) have changed 15.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.