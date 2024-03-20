Why Acquire Shares Of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)?

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $15.15 per share which meant it gained $1.95 on the day or 14.77% during that session. The SRRK stock price is -39.74% off its 52-week high price of $21.17 and 63.3% above the 52-week low of $5.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 799.86K shares.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Sporting 14.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SRRK stock price touched $15.15 or saw a rise of 10.78%. Year-to-date, Scholar Rock Holding Corp shares have moved -19.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) have changed -4.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.83.