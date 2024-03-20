Why Acquire Shares Of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)?

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $15.15 per share which meant it gained $1.95 on the day or 14.77% during that session. The SRRK stock price is -39.74% off its 52-week high price of $21.17 and 63.3% above the 52-week low of $5.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 799.86K shares.
Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information
Sporting 14.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SRRK stock price touched $15.15 or saw a rise of 10.78%. Year-to-date, Scholar Rock Holding Corp shares have moved -19.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) have changed -4.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.83.
Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Scholar Rock Holding Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 142.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.83%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.50% and 2.00% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.91% over the past 5 years.
SRRK Dividends
Scholar Rock Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.40% with a share float percentage of 118.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scholar Rock Holding Corp having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 9.06 million shares worth more than $68.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Artal Group S.A. held 16.11% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.17 million and represent 13.72% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.86% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $24.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.79 million shares of worth $13.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.