Why Acquire Shares Of H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT)?

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.45B, closed the recent trade at $39.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The HTHT stock price is -29.11% off its 52-week high price of $50.43 and 22.68% above the 52-week low of $30.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.
H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information
Sporting -1.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HTHT stock price touched $39.06 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, H World Group Limited ADR shares have moved 16.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) have changed 8.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.
H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that H World Group Limited ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 305.88%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 400.00% and -35.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.20%.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $756.71 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $691.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $524.51 million and $594.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.30% for the current quarter and 16.40% for the next.
HTHT Dividends
H World Group Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.41% with a share float percentage of 49.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with H World Group Limited ADR having a total of 404 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 29.23 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 8.95% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 16.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $642.49 million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.84% shares in the company for having 25.61 million shares of worth $1.0 billion while later fund manager owns 2.89 million shares of worth $113.33 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.