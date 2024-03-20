Why Acquire Shares Of H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT)?

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.45B, closed the recent trade at $39.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The HTHT stock price is -29.11% off its 52-week high price of $50.43 and 22.68% above the 52-week low of $30.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Sporting -1.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HTHT stock price touched $39.06 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, H World Group Limited ADR shares have moved 16.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) have changed 8.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.