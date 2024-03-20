When Will BHP Group Limited ADR. (BHP) Be Worth Investing In?

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $143.56B, closed the recent trade at $56.66 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.04% during that session. The BHP stock price is -21.97% off its 52-week high price of $69.11 and 4.2% above the 52-week low of $54.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Sporting 0.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BHP stock price touched $56.66 or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, BHP Group Limited ADR shares have moved -17.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) have changed -2.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.36.