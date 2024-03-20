When Will BBVA Argentina ADR. (BBAR) Be Worth Investing In?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.62B, closed the last trade at $7.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.49% during that session. The BBAR stock price is -1.51% off its 52-week high price of $8.05 and 55.74% above the 52-week low of $3.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 988.75K shares.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Sporting -1.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BBAR stock price touched $7.93 or saw a rise of 3.53%. Year-to-date, BBVA Argentina ADR shares have moved 46.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) have changed 38.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.