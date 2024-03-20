When Will BBVA Argentina ADR. (BBAR) Be Worth Investing In?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.62B, closed the last trade at $7.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.49% during that session. The BBAR stock price is -1.51% off its 52-week high price of $8.05 and 55.74% above the 52-week low of $3.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 988.75K shares.
BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information
Sporting -1.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BBAR stock price touched $7.93 or saw a rise of 3.53%. Year-to-date, BBVA Argentina ADR shares have moved 46.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) have changed 38.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that BBVA Argentina ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.91%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.50% and -10.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.40%.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -60.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.93%.
BBAR Dividends
BBVA Argentina ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.00 at a share yield of 0.00%.
BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.03% with a share float percentage of 2.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BBVA Argentina ADR having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $6.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.54% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 0.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.84 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $1.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $1.08 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.