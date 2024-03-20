When ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Will Be A Good Investment?

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.51B, closed the last trade at $44.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.32% during that session. The ODD stock price is -27.04% off its 52-week high price of $56.00 and 45.28% above the 52-week low of $24.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 750.02K shares.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

Sporting -0.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ODD stock price touched $44.08 or saw a rise of 9.34%. Year-to-date, ODDITY Tech Ltd. shares have moved -5.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) have changed 10.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.63.