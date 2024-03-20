When ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Will Be A Good Investment?

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.51B, closed the last trade at $44.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.32% during that session. The ODD stock price is -27.04% off its 52-week high price of $56.00 and 45.28% above the 52-week low of $24.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 750.02K shares.
ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information
Sporting -0.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ODD stock price touched $44.08 or saw a rise of 9.34%. Year-to-date, ODDITY Tech Ltd. shares have moved -5.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) have changed 10.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.63.
ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that ODDITY Tech Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.79%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.20%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $204.93 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $186.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 38.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.30%.
ODD Dividends
ODDITY Tech Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 15.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.00% with a share float percentage of 94.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ODDITY Tech Ltd. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $17.87 million. As of Jul 30, 2023, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held 0.74% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jul 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.66 million and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.