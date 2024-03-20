When Is Enservco Corp (ENSV) Going To Be Good Investment?

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 7.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.91M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.91% during that session. The ENSV stock price is -213.64% off its 52-week high price of $0.69 and 22.73% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 223.77K shares.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Sporting 8.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ENSV stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 13.73%. Year-to-date, Enservco Corp shares have moved -12.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) have changed -4.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.