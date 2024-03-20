When Is Enservco Corp (ENSV) Going To Be Good Investment?

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 7.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.91M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.91% during that session. The ENSV stock price is -213.64% off its 52-week high price of $0.69 and 22.73% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 223.77K shares.
Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information
Sporting 8.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ENSV stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 13.73%. Year-to-date, Enservco Corp shares have moved -12.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) have changed -4.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Enservco Corp (ENSV) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -47.56% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.50%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.97% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 20.33% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.
ENSV Dividends
Enservco Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.76% with a share float percentage of 24.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corp having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Corsair Capital Management, L.P. with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Corsair Capital Management, L.P. held 1.87% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29340.0 and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $23126.0 while later fund manager owns 98018.0 shares of worth $21044.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.