When Does Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Become A Good Investment?

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 5.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91B, closed the last trade at $4.27 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The GGB stock price is -41.45% off its 52-week high price of $6.04 and 3.75% above the 52-week low of $4.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.02 million shares.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GGB stock price touched $4.27 or saw a rise of 3.83%. Year-to-date, Gerdau S.A. ADR shares have moved -11.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) have changed 0.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.