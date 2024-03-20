What Is So Great About NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN)?

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 22.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.41M, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 7.61% during that session. The NKGN stock price is -507.55% off its 52-week high price of $12.88 and 63.21% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information

Sporting 7.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NKGN stock price touched $2.12 or saw a rise of 31.39%. Year-to-date, NKGen Biotech Inc shares have moved -22.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) have changed 41.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.73.