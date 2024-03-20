What Is So Great About NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN)?

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 22.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.41M, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 7.61% during that session. The NKGN stock price is -507.55% off its 52-week high price of $12.88 and 63.21% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.
NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information
Sporting 7.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NKGN stock price touched $2.12 or saw a rise of 31.39%. Year-to-date, NKGen Biotech Inc shares have moved -22.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) have changed 41.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.73.
NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -80.81% over the past 6 months.
NKGN Dividends
NKGen Biotech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 60.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.60% with a share float percentage of 44.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NKGen Biotech Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. with over 0.64 million shares worth more than $6.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. held 6.18% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.41 million and represent 5.98% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 85305.0 shares of worth $0.88 million while later fund manager owns 48320.0 shares of worth $0.5 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.