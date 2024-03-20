What Is So Great About Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR)?

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.59M, closed the recent trade at $4.67 per share which meant it lost -$2.52 on the day or -35.05% during that session. The LFCR stock price is -145.18% off its 52-week high price of $11.45 and 61.46% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72760.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.42K shares.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) trade information

Sporting -35.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LFCR stock price touched $4.67 or saw a rise of 39.11%. Year-to-date, Lifecore Biomedical Inc shares have moved -24.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -39.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) have changed -41.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.19.