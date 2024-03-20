What Is So Great About Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR)?

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.59M, closed the recent trade at $4.67 per share which meant it lost -$2.52 on the day or -35.05% during that session. The LFCR stock price is -145.18% off its 52-week high price of $11.45 and 61.46% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72760.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.42K shares.
Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) trade information
Sporting -35.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LFCR stock price touched $4.67 or saw a rise of 39.11%. Year-to-date, Lifecore Biomedical Inc shares have moved -24.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -39.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) have changed -41.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.19.
Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Lifecore Biomedical Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.42%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.70%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.54 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 87.68% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.
LFCR Dividends
Lifecore Biomedical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.31% with a share float percentage of 77.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lifecore Biomedical Inc having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with over 4.92 million shares worth more than $22.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Wynnefield Capital Management LLC held 16.24% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.58 million and represent 9.70% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 0.94 million shares of worth $4.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $1.68 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.