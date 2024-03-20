What Is So Great About Augmedix Inc (AUGX)?

Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.47M, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 18.92% during that session. The AUGX stock price is -57.83% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 66.16% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 363.70K shares.
Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information
Sporting 18.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AUGX stock price touched $3.96 or saw a rise of 5.04%. Year-to-date, Augmedix Inc shares have moved -32.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) have changed -15.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.
Augmedix Inc (AUGX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -22.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.80%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.38 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.58% over the past 5 years.
AUGX Dividends
Augmedix Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 10.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.67% with a share float percentage of 88.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Augmedix Inc having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company.