What Is So Great About Augmedix Inc (AUGX)?

Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.47M, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 18.92% during that session. The AUGX stock price is -57.83% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 66.16% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 363.70K shares.

Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information

Sporting 18.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AUGX stock price touched $3.96 or saw a rise of 5.04%. Year-to-date, Augmedix Inc shares have moved -32.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) have changed -15.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.