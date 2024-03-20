What Are The Chances Of Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Being A Good Investment?

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 5.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.91M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.44% during that session. The MVLA stock price is -968.97% off its 52-week high price of $3.10 and 20.69% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 491.42K shares.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Sporting 8.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MVLA stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 20.72%. Year-to-date, Movella Holdings Inc shares have moved -51.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) have changed -9.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 51800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.