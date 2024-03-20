What Are The Chances Of Antero Resources Corp. (AR) Being A Good Investment?

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has a beta value of 3.31 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.12B, closed the recent trade at $26.75 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The AR stock price is -15.51% off its 52-week high price of $30.90 and 25.57% above the 52-week low of $19.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.98 million shares.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AR stock price touched $26.75 or saw a fall of -0.68%. Year-to-date, Antero Resources Corp shares have moved 17.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) have changed 14.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.