Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks WM Technology Inc

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.77M, closed the recent trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -7.96% during that session. The MAPS stock price is -108.89% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 495.90K shares.

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Sporting -7.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MAPS stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 13.46%. Year-to-date, WM Technology Inc shares have moved 25.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) have changed -3.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.