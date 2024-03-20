Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks WM Technology Inc

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.77M, closed the recent trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -7.96% during that session. The MAPS stock price is -108.89% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 495.90K shares.
WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information
Sporting -7.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MAPS stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 13.46%. Year-to-date, WM Technology Inc shares have moved 25.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) have changed -3.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
WM Technology Inc (MAPS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -39.40% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.20%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.01 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $49.28 million and $47.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.60% for the current quarter and -0.00% for the next.
MAPS Dividends
WM Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 21.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.16% with a share float percentage of 52.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WM Technology Inc having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 5.99 million shares worth more than $5.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 6.38% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.98 million and represent 4.72% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 3.2 million shares of worth $2.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.12 million shares of worth $1.9 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.