Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Palladyne AI Corp.

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 5.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.27M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 40.38% during that session. The STRC stock price is -77.6% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 78.14% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 781.93K shares.

Sporting 40.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the STRC stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 12.44%. Year-to-date, Palladyne AI Corp. shares have moved 153.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC) have changed 233.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.