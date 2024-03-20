Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Palladyne AI Corp.

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 5.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.27M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 40.38% during that session. The STRC stock price is -77.6% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 78.14% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 781.93K shares.
Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information
Sporting 40.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the STRC stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 12.44%. Year-to-date, Palladyne AI Corp. shares have moved 153.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC) have changed 233.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.
Palladyne AI Corp. (STRC) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 143.01% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -57.80%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $746k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.12 million and $2.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -87.80% for the current quarter and 575.10% for the next.
STRC Dividends
Palladyne AI Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 62.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.97% with a share float percentage of 39.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palladyne AI Corp. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Steel Partners Holdings, LP with over 0.63 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Steel Partners Holdings, LP held 2.43% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 2.39% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.