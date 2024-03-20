Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Alight Inc.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 12.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.84B, closed the last trade at $8.84 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 2.20% during that session. The ALIT stock price is -14.25% off its 52-week high price of $10.10 and 28.39% above the 52-week low of $6.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.00 million shares.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Sporting 2.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALIT stock price touched $8.84 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Alight Inc. shares have moved 3.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) have changed -7.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.