Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) Lower

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.18M, closed the recent trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The ATXG stock price is -1563.27% off its 52-week high price of $16.30 and 6.12% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27040.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 117.84K shares.
Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information
Sporting 2.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATXG stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 31.94%. Year-to-date, Addentax Group Corp shares have moved -32.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) have changed -14.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 1430.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.
ATXG Dividends
Addentax Group Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.53% with a share float percentage of 10.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Addentax Group Corp having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 1116.0 shares worth more than $1026.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 0.03% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Peoples Bank/ks, with the holding of over 350.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $322.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.