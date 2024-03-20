Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) Lower

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.18M, closed the recent trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The ATXG stock price is -1563.27% off its 52-week high price of $16.30 and 6.12% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27040.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 117.84K shares.

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATXG stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 31.94%. Year-to-date, Addentax Group Corp shares have moved -32.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) have changed -14.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 1430.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.