Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Lower

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.75B, closed the recent trade at $14.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The DB stock price is -1.83% off its 52-week high price of $15.04 and 40.08% above the 52-week low of $8.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

Sporting -0.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DB stock price touched $14.77 or saw a rise of 1.8%. Year-to-date, Deutsche Bank AG shares have moved 9.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have changed 13.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deutsche Bank AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.45%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.90% and -10.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 71.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.34%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 2.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.47% with a share float percentage of 45.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deutsche Bank AG having a total of 625 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 77.56 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with the holding of over 76.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 billion and represent 3.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 27.36 million shares of worth $404.76 million while later fund manager owns 16.24 million shares of worth $240.26 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.