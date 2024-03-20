Wall Street Was Disappointed By Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC)’s 0.20% Stock Price Incline

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.53B, closed the recent trade at $59.93 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The WDC stock price is -9.99% off its 52-week high price of $65.92 and 46.65% above the 52-week low of $31.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.45 million shares.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WDC stock price touched $59.93 or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, Western Digital Corp. shares have moved 14.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) have changed 10.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.