Wall Street Was Disappointed By Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX)’s -0.69% Stock Price Decline

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.43M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The WBX stock price is -256.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.10 and 13.29% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 560.11K shares.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Sporting -0.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WBX stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 5.3%. Year-to-date, Wallbox N.V shares have moved -18.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) have changed -13.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.47.