Wall Street Was Disappointed By Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX)’s -0.69% Stock Price Decline

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.43M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The WBX stock price is -256.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.10 and 13.29% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 560.11K shares.
Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information
Sporting -0.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WBX stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 5.3%. Year-to-date, Wallbox N.V shares have moved -18.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) have changed -13.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.47.
Wallbox N.V (WBX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -43.03% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 114.00%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.57 million for the current quarter.
WBX Dividends
Wallbox N.V is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 60.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.14% with a share float percentage of 33.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wallbox N.V having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 3.92 million shares worth more than $13.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 2.26% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.22 million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 3.61 million shares of worth $12.77 million while later fund manager owns 2.96 million shares of worth $9.06 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.