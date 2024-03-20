Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Investors To Make Money Again

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 8.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.86B, closed the last trade at $20.71 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The WBA stock price is -76.63% off its 52-week high price of $36.58 and 4.97% above the 52-week low of $19.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.66 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WBA stock price touched $20.71 or saw a rise of 3.31%. Year-to-date, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares have moved -20.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have changed -5.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.