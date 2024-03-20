Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Is Up 10.67%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $546.26M, closed the last trade at $10.06 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 10.67% during that session. The VYGR stock price is -42.54% off its 52-week high price of $14.34 and 39.76% above the 52-week low of $6.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 918.84K shares.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Sporting 10.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VYGR stock price touched $10.06 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Voyager Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 19.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have changed 33.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.55.