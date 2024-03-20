Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Is Up 10.67%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $546.26M, closed the last trade at $10.06 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 10.67% during that session. The VYGR stock price is -42.54% off its 52-week high price of $14.34 and 39.76% above the 52-week low of $6.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 918.84K shares.
Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information
Sporting 10.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VYGR stock price touched $10.06 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Voyager Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 19.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have changed 33.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.55.
Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Voyager Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -158.25%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -116.00% and 3.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -85.40%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.22 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $150.48 million and $4.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -94.50% for the current quarter and 28.20% for the next.
VYGR Dividends
Voyager Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 17.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.78% with a share float percentage of 59.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Voyager Therapeutics Inc having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 3.85 million shares worth more than $44.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, EcoR1 Capital, LLC held 8.77% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.49 million and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $15.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $8.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.