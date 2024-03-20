Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.43M, closed the recent trade at $1.00 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 11.30% during that session. The VFF stock price is -17.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.17 and 45.0% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 529.21K shares.

Sporting 11.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VFF stock price touched $1.00. Year-to-date, Village Farms International, Inc. shares have moved 31.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have changed 22.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Village Farms International, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.50%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.47 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $71.11 million and $77.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.50% for the current quarter and 2.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.30% over the past 5 years.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.77% with a share float percentage of 18.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Village Farms International, Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 3.44 million shares worth more than $3.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 3.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 1.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 million and represent 0.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 3.44 million shares of worth $3.47 million while later fund manager owns 2.02 million shares of worth $2.04 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.